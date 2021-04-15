Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) & Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Head to Head Analysis

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Bridge Acquisition II 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vivint Smart Home 0 2 2 0 2.50

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.02%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.97%. Given Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Thunder Bridge Acquisition II is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A -0.71% 0.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Vivint Smart Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition II N/A N/A $2.08 million N/A N/A Vivint Smart Home N/A N/A $4.20 million $0.14 98.50

Volatility & Risk

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

