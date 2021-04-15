Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Gap Up to $25.14

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.14, but opened at $26.20. Vishay Intertechnology shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 2,051 shares traded.

VSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,981.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 over the last 90 days. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,479,000 after acquiring an additional 441,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 302,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.