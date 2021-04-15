Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Cut to $295.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $255.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $270.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.21. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.