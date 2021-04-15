Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOPN. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $827.04 million, a P/E ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $588,566.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $984,000.00. Insiders have sold 761,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,722,125 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

