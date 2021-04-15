Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $3.17 on Thursday. DAVIDsTEA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $83.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.35.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

