Virtu Financial LLC Invests $76,000 in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $102.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.08. FAT Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. Equities analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

