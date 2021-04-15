Virtu Financial LLC Invests $74,000 in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electro-Sensors by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

Shares of Electro-Sensors stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. Electro-Sensors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.