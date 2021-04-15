Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $393.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

