Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Euroseas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euroseas alerts:

ESEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Euroseas stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Euroseas Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.