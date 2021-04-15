Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 38,135 Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.79% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

MDRR stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

