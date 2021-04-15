Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,548,132 shares of company stock worth $202,541,380 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 194,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 323,762 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 322,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.