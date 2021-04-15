Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of VIR opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,622 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $15,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

