Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.
Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
