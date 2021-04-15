Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:VEI opened at $11.25 on Monday. Vine Energy has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.53.

In other Vine Energy news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

