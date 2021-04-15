Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.02

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VINP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

