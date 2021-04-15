Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Vicor to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts expect Vicor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vicor stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 469.61 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $104.68.

In related news, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,631.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

