Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viasat’s Satellite Services business is progressing well, driven by subscriber demand for broadband with significant growth in video streaming. The company continues to make progress on its ViaSat-3 global constellation amid challenges posed by the pandemic. It has completed the rollout of its residential Internet service to all the states of Brazil. Viasat’s Ka-band solutions enable business jet customers to enjoy high-speed Internet connectivity. However, it operates in a highly dynamic and competitive market. It expects to incur huge research and development costs due to the launch of ViaSat-3 satellites, which can materially affect margins. Integration risks related to acquisitions might mar its near-term financials. In-flight connectivity weakness due to the pandemic is expected to hurt Viasat’s revenues to a moderate extent.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair raised Viasat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Viasat from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.14.

VSAT opened at $47.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,368.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Viasat by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Viasat by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Viasat by 5.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

