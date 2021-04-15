Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

