Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.49

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 15206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $1,351,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

