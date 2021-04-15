Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s 8th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,037,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.