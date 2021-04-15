Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,740,000 after purchasing an additional 288,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 209,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 122,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $144.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.37 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.13.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

