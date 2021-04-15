Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 146.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.3% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $208,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.