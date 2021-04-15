Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

