Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.57. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

