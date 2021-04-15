Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,223. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

