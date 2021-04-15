Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.73. 3,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.