VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 56.9% in March

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $71.16 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.