VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Raised by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 118,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after buying an additional 23,464 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,056,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $250.19 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.78 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.51.

