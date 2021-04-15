VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 5.33% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $41,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of HYEM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,267. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

