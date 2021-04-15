Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $143,000 Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $34,188,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.
National Vision stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,174.79, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.