Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $143,000 Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $34,188,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,174.79, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.