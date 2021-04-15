Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $25.93 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

