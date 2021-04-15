Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,120,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,484,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,430,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,681,566 shares of company stock worth $827,334,361 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.67. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of -98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

