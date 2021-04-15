Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,893,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $337.53 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $228.30 and a twelve month high of $339.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.24.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.