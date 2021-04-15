Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,614.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,179,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $310.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.15. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $161.18 and a 12 month high of $314.56.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

