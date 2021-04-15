Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 520 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after buying an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $93.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

