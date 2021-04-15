Utrust Hits One Day Volume of $33.31 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Utrust has a market cap of $281.26 million and approximately $33.31 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00066445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.58 or 0.00741559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00088902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00037844 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

