USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Tops $50.91 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $50.91 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014132 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 72,259,697 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

