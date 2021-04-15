US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1,107.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

