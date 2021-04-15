US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of USFD opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.51. US Foods has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in US Foods by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 229,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $86,143,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

