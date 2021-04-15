Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

