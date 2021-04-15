Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.87

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $9.84. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 24,320 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

