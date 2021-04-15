United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $529,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 950,000 shares of company stock worth $968,125. 7.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. United States Antimony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

