Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.45. 71,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,568. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

