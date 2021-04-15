UniCrypt (UNCX) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.10 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $407.65 or 0.00648064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.50 or 0.00511108 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007115 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00233355 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00025379 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 48,650 coins and its circulating supply is 32,145 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

