UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNCFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF remained flat at $$10.33 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.42.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

