Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

UCTT opened at $55.11 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.