Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMVM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 72,276 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 484.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,725. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $46.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38.

