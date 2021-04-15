Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 541 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,188,982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

