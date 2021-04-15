Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 0.5% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

CINF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

