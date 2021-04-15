Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $6.03 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,501 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $125.61. 962,041 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30.

