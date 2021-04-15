UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.59.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

